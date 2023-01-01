2018 Ford Edge

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 3 , 1 9 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9967964

9967964 Stock #: 18620

18620 VIN: 2FMPK4J96JBB46301

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 18620

Mileage 83,195 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Reverse Sensing System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror MyKey Mechanical ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Safety Reverse Camera Exterior LED Tail lights Comfort Dual Zone A/C Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM/CD Additional Features Sync Intelligent Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.