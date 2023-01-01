Menu
2018 Ford Edge

83,195 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL w/ Rearview Cam, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry

2018 Ford Edge

SEL w/ Rearview Cam, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

83,195KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9967964
  • Stock #: 18620
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J96JBB46301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 18620
  • Mileage 83,195 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Reverse Sensing System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
MyKey

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Safety

Reverse Camera

Exterior

LED Tail lights

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM/CD

Additional Features

Sync
Intelligent Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

