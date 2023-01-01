Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

41,000 KM

Details Description Features

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL w/ Sync3, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SEL w/ Sync3, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
41,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10155681
  • Stock #: 19727
  • VIN: 1FMCU0HD7JUA01080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Reverse Sensing System
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Power Liftgate

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
SYNC 3
Auto Start/Stop
Collision Warning
Power Heated Mirror
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
12v Power Ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 70,000 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2019 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 63,730 KM
$43,990 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 85,000 KM
$21,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory