Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Paddle Sifters, Auto Start/Stop , Power Heated Mirrors and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Ford Escape include:<br> <br>Paddle Sifters<br>Auto Start/Stop<br>Power Heated Mirrors<br>Power Points<br>Dual-Zone A/C<br>Automatic Headlights<br>Ford MyKey<br>Fog Lamps<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 35031

2018 Ford Escape

142,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Escape

SE w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SE w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,000KM
VIN 1FMCU0GD5JUC81437

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Paddle Sifters, Auto Start/Stop , Power Heated Mirrors and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Ford Escape include:

Paddle Sifters
Auto Start/Stop
Power Heated Mirrors
Power Points
Dual-Zone A/C
Automatic Headlights
Ford MyKey
Fog Lamps

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35031

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Power Points

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Dual-Zone A/C
Auto Start/Stop
Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad
Ford MyKey
Paddle Sifters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/ Sun & Tech Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam 31,420 KM $24,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Rio 5-Door EX Tech w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Rearview Cam for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Kia Rio 5-Door EX Tech w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Rearview Cam 74,000 KM $17,590 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Multi Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 BMW X5 xDrive40i AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Nav, Multi Zone A/C 47,843 KM $42,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape