2018 Ford Escape
SE w/ Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam, Dual-Zone A/C
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
142,000KM
VIN 1FMCU0GD5JUC81437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 142,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Paddle Sifters, Auto Start/Stop , Power Heated Mirrors and more!
The top features for this 2018 Ford Escape include:
Paddle Sifters
Auto Start/Stop
Power Heated Mirrors
Power Points
Dual-Zone A/C
Automatic Headlights
Ford MyKey
Fog Lamps
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 35031
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera
Power Points
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Additional Features
Dual-Zone A/C
Auto Start/Stop
Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad
Ford MyKey
Paddle Sifters
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2018 Ford Escape