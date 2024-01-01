$20,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD w/ SYNC 3, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav
2018 Ford Escape
SEL 4WD w/ SYNC 3, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,213KM
VIN 1FMCU9HD8JUB63532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 46,213 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Power Points
Exterior
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Safety
Reverse Sensing System
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Additional Features
Blind spot information system
Dual-Zone A/C
SYNC 3
Auto Start/Stop
LANE KEEPING SYSTEM
Collision Warning
Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad
Ford MyKey
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2018 Ford Escape