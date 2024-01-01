Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>SYNC 3, Adaptive Cruise Control, Leather Seats and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2018 Ford Escape include:<br> <br>SYNC 3<br>Adaptive Cruise Control<br>Leather Seats<br>Power Heated Mirrors<br>Power Points<br>Ford MyKey<br>Heated Front Seats<br>Dual-Zone A/C<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 35086

2018 Ford Escape

46,213 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD w/ SYNC 3, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD w/ SYNC 3, Panoramic Sunroof, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
46,213KM
VIN 1FMCU9HD8JUB63532

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 46,213 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

SYNC 3, Adaptive Cruise Control, Leather Seats and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Ford Escape include:

SYNC 3
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Seats
Power Heated Mirrors
Power Points
Ford MyKey
Heated Front Seats
Dual-Zone A/C

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 35086

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Power Points

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Safety

Reverse Sensing System

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Blind spot information system
Dual-Zone A/C
SYNC 3
Auto Start/Stop
LANE KEEPING SYSTEM
Collision Warning
Remote Keyless Entry/Keypad
Ford MyKey

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD w/ Heated Front Seats, Power Moonroof, Dual-Zone A/C 45,500 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD w/ Trend Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD w/ Trend Pkg. w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 34,250 KM $32,590 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla LE w/ Upgrade Pkg w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Sunroof, A/C 18,247 KM $27,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape