2018 FORD ESCAPE STYLISH, SPACIOUS & READY FOR ADVENTURE

Modern Design, Fuel Efficient & Comfortable PerfectforFamilies and DailyDriving!

Automatic | 1.5L or 2.0L EcoBoost 4-Cylinder | FWD or AWD | Smooth & Confident Performance

Well-Maintained & ExcellentCondition Readyto Drive Today!

Odometer:  110 299 KM

Certified Pre-Owned
Financing Available On Approved Credit (OAC)
Price Excludes Applicable Tax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC
Wholesale Price Available!

VisitUs at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York
CallUsfor More Detailsorto Book a Test Drive!

2018 Ford Escape

110,299 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Escape

SE FWD

12445711

2018 Ford Escape

SE FWD

Location

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
110,299KM
VIN 1FMCU0GD5JUB91804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,299 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 FORD ESCAPE STYLISH, SPACIOUS & READY FOR ADVENTURE 

Modern Design, Fuel Efficient & Comfortable PerfectforFamilies and DailyDriving! 

Automatic | 1.5L or 2.0L EcoBoost 4-Cylinder | FWD or AWD | Smooth & Confident Performance 

Well-Maintained & ExcellentCondition Readyto Drive Today! 

Odometer:  110 299 KM 

Certified Pre-Owned 
Financing Available On Approved Credit (OAC) 
Price Excludes Applicable Tax, Licensing, Gas, OMVIC 
Wholesale Price Available! 

VisitUs at 304 Bridgeland Ave, North York 
CallUsfor More Detailsorto Book a Test Drive! 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Selective service internet access
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
KEYPAD
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
3.21 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
61.7 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology

Exterior

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

GVWR: 2
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Interior Concealed Storage
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
050 kgs (4
520 lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Queen Auto Group

416-740-8090

2018 Ford Escape