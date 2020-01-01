Menu
2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

2018 Ford Escape

SEL 4WD

Location

Toronto Quality Motors

3293 Lawrence Ave East, Toronto, ON M1H 1A5

416-264-1300

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,200KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4446897
  • Stock #: 12838
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD1JUA12838
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2018 Ford Escape features, include keyless remote entry, factory installed remote start, push button start, power liftgate, power adjust driver seat with position memory, leather seating, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, heated side mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, backup camera with sensors, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, AM/FM/CD audio system with USB/AUX input and Bluetooth audio streaming, and much more! 


 


FINANCING RATE AS LOW AS 4.99 % ...OAC ALL CREDIT WELCOME FINANCING AVAILABLE... BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, BANKRUPT, CASH INCOME/ SELF EMPLOYED, DIVORCE... NO PROBLEM. IN HOUSE FINANCING.


APPLY ONLINE AT: www.autoloanapplication.ca


OVER 200 CARS TO CHOOSE FROM PLEASE CHECK US OUT AT www.torontoqualitymotors.com 


PLEASE CALL 1888 395 4243 or 416 264 1300


VEHICLE LOCATION: 3293 LAWRENCE AVENUE EAST, SCARBOROUGH, M1H 1A5


PLEASE CALL 1888 395 4243 or 416 264 1300 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

