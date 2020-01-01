Menu
2018 Ford Escape

SEL MODEL, 1.5L ECO, 4WD, LEATHER SEATS, PANROOF

Location

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St., Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6

1-888-709-3125

$22,400

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,026KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4475823
  • Stock #: R13462
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

 

Life is a journey. Enjoy the ride in This 4WD Escape SE Model comes nicely equipped 1.5L ECOBOOST, 4WD, LEATHER SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEATS, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power LiftGate and MORE!!! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

 

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

Certification:

 

Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $599. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.

 

Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.

FORMER DAILY RENTAL

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Send A Message