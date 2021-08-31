Menu
2018 Ford Escape

62,088 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Quality Motors

416-264-1300

SE FWD

Location

Toronto Quality Motors

3293 Lawrence Ave East, Toronto, ON M1H 1A5

416-264-1300

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

62,088KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7593742
  • Stock #: 63449
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD3JUB63449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63449
  • Mileage 62,088 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Ford Escape SE comes well equippedwith a 1.5L I-4 CYL Eco Boost engine paired to a 6.speed automatic transmission. Sleek Black Exterior with a Two Toned Interior. Options include back up camera, reverse sensors, Microsoft sync 3 voice activated system, integrated multimedia system including CD/USB/SD/BT Audio/ MP3 player and Sirius satellite radio, dual climate control, key-less entry with power locks / mirrors / windows, dual front heated driver and passenger seats, tilt steering column leather wrapped steering wheel with multi-function mounted audio controls, cruise control, ABS, traction control, auto on/off halogen headlamps, fog lights, tinted windows, 17-inch factory aluminum wheels and much more!!!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!!!
OUR FINANCE TEAM SPECIALIZES IN FINANCING CUSTOMERS WITH ALL TYPES OF CREDIT; GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT AND NO CREDIT. We also specialize in financing applicants with CASH INCOME/SELF EMPLOYED, NEW COMERS, REFUGEES, INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS ETC.
FINANCING RATE AS LOW AS 4.99 % OAC..All vehicles we sell are derivable after certification.. please see dealer for details. This vehicle is not derivable and not certified, certification is available for $695...


VEHICLE LOCATION: 3293 LAWRENCE AVENUE EAST, SCARBOROUGH, M1H 1A5 PLEASE CALL 1888 395 4243 or 416 264 1300

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3293 Lawrence Ave East, Toronto, ON M1H 1A5

416-264-1300

