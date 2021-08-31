Menu
2018 Ford Escape

80,421 KM

Details Description Features

$23,399

+ tax & licensing
$23,399

+ taxes & licensing

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

1 (855) 581-9590

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL MODEL, 4WD, LEATHER SEATS, REARVIEW CAMERA

2018 Ford Escape

SEL MODEL, 4WD, LEATHER SEATS, REARVIEW CAMERA

Location

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6

1 (855) 581-9590

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $599

$23,399

+ taxes & licensing

80,421KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7606327
  • Stock #: R14751

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,421 KM

Vehicle Description

Trade In. Trade Up. Don’t Miss Out on this Pristine Blue, 4WD vehicle that’s in excellent condition. It includes options such as: SEL MODEL, LEATHER SEATS, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, POWER SEAT, BLUETOOTH, 2L, Power Windows, Power Door Locks plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Certification:

Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $599. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.

Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Power Seats
Rearview Camera

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6

