2018 Ford Escape

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,950

+ tax & licensing
$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

AUTORAMA

866-727-6298

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SEL | 4WD | Pano roof | Nav | Leather | CarPlay

2018 Ford Escape

SEL | 4WD | Pano roof | Nav | Leather | CarPlay

Location

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

866-727-6298

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,950

+ taxes & licensing

134,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9808456
  Stock #: 278RB278
  VIN: 1FMCU9HD0JUB55991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Best SUV Size for City Commutes, Packed with Options! Clean CarFax - Financing for All Credit Types - Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery. Comes with: All Wheel Drive | Panoramic Roof | Navigation | Leather Seats | Blind Spot Monitor | Apple CarPlay/Android Auto | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth. Well Equipped - Spacious and Comfortable seating - Advanced Safety Features - Extremely Reliable. Trades are Welcome. Looking for Financing? Get Pre-Approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our online Finance Application: https://www.autorama.ca/financing/. We will be happy to match you with the right car and the right lender. At AUTORAMA, all of our vehicles are Hand-Picked, go through a 100-Point Inspection, and are Professionally Detailed corner to corner. We showcase over 250 high-quality used vehicles in our Indoor Showroom, so feel free to visit us - rain or shine! To schedule a Test Drive, call us at 866-283-8293 today! Pick your Car, Pick your Payment, Drive it Home. Autorama ~ Better Quality, Better Value, Better Cars.

 

 

 

_______________________________________________

 

 

 

Financing – Need financing? We offer rates as low as 6.99% with $0 Down and No Payment for 3 Months (O.A.C). Our experienced Financing Team works with major banks and lenders to get you approved for a car loan with the lowest rates and the most flexible terms. Click here to get pre-approved today: https://www.autorama.ca/financing/

 

 

 

_______________________________________________

 

 

 

Price - Our price is based on financing only. An additional charge of $2000 will be applied to the purchase price for all cash transactions of any vehicle. We offer high-quality vehicles at the lowest price. No haggle, No hassle, No admin, or hidden fees. Just our best price first! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is accurate & up to date, we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all on our pages and listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information in person with our sales associates. All vehicles can be Certified and E-tested for an additional $895. If not Certified and E-tested, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not Certified. Special pricing is not available to commercial, dealer, and exporting purchasers.

 

 

 

_______________________________________________

 

 

 

Trade - Have a trade? We pay Top Dollar for your trade and take any year and model! Bring your trade in for a free appraisal. 

 

 

 

_______________________________________________

 

 

 

AUTORAMA - Largest indoor used car dealership in Toronto with over 250 high-quality used vehicles to choose from - Located at 1205 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 2E8. View our inventory: https://www.autorama.ca/

 

 

 

_______________________________________________

 

 

 

Community – Our community matters to us. We make a difference, one car at a time, through our Care to Share Program (Free Cars for People in Need!). See our Care to share page for more info.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

AUTORAMA

AUTORAMA

1205 Finch Ave. W., Toronto, ON M3J 2E8

