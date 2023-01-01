Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

72,338 KM

Details Description Features

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Ford Explorer

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT w/ SYNC 3, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

2018 Ford Explorer

XLT w/ SYNC 3, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

72,338KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10089279
  • Stock #: 19184
  • VIN: 1FM5K8D84JGB01139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 72,338 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Universal Garage Door Opener
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
7 Speakers

Safety

Reverse Camera
Reverse Sensing System
Lane Keep Assist

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers
Panoramic Moonroof

Convenience

Remote Vehicle Start

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Additional Features

Navigation
Blind Spot Monitoring
SYNC 3
Lane Departure Alert
12v Power Ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

