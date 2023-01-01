Menu
2018 Ford F-150

135,281 KM

Details Features

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Location

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,281KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10083474
  Stock #: WI20648A
  VIN: 1FTEW1EGXJFB75340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # WI20648A
  • Mileage 135,281 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Adjustable Pedals

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Crew Cab
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

