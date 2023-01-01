$38,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
Location
2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8
135,281KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10083474
- Stock #: WI20648A
- VIN: 1FTEW1EGXJFB75340
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,281 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Adjustable Pedals
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Leather Interior
Convenience
Tow Hitch Receiver
Additional Features
Crew Cab
Auto Dimming Mirrors
