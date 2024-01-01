$30,990+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew 4WD w/ Rearview Cam, A/C, Bluetooth
2018 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew 4WD w/ Rearview Cam, A/C, Bluetooth
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,822KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG5JFB14235
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 102,822 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Electronic Parking Brake
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
USB port
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Auto Start/Stop
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
