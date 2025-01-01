$25,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew 4WD w/ Rearview Camera, A/C, Cruise Control
2018 Ford F-150
XLT SuperCrew 4WD w/ Rearview Camera, A/C, Cruise Control
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,354KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTEW1EBXJFA65912
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 44930
- Mileage 152,354 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / USB Port , Auto Start/Stop , Rearview Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Ford F-150 include:
USB Port
Auto Start/Stop
Rearview Camera
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Auto Headlights
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive Mode Select
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44930
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / USB Port , Auto Start/Stop , Rearview Camera and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Ford F-150 include:
USB Port
Auto Start/Stop
Rearview Camera
Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Auto Headlights
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive Mode Select
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 44930
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
A/C
Safety
Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Additional Features
USB port
12V outlet
Auto Start/Stop
Power Side Mirrors
Drive Mode Select
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2022 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Rearview Cam, Nav 91,000 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra GLS w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Rearview Cam 97,722 KM $14,990 + tax & lic
2022 Mazda CX-5 SportDesign AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Power Moonroof, Nav 44,100 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 Ford F-150