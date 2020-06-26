Menu
$38,200

+ taxes & licensing

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

1 (855) 581-9590

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

XTR MODEL, SUPERCREW, RAERVIEW CAMERA, NAVIGATION

2018 Ford F-150

XTR MODEL, SUPERCREW, RAERVIEW CAMERA, NAVIGATION

Location

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6

1 (855) 581-9590

$38,200

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,402KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5262275
  • Stock #: R13885
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $799

 

The power of Dreams ..! Don’t Miss Out on this Exquisite Brown, XTR MODEL vehicle that’s in excellent condition. It includes options such as: SUPERCREW, RAERVIEW CAMERA, NAVIGATION, PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL, SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS, 6 PASSENGER, POWER DRIVER SEAT, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry plus Many More! For the list of complete options, click on the feature tab. Although every reasonable efforts is made to ensure the information provided is accurate, however we do not take any responsibility for any errors.

 

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

Certification:

 

Have Good Fellow’s Auto Wholesaler get your vehicle road ready with a Certification package which includes a standard safety certification, complimentary first oil change and expert level detailing before you pick up your vehicle. This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $799. Taxes and licensing fees are extra.

 

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

 

We Are Proud To Serve Many Clients All Over Ontario such as: Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka and Aurora.

 

Visit our showroom at GOOD FELLOWS AUTO or go to WWW.GOODFELLOWSAUTO.COM to apply for Financing! 100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED, FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT - EVEN NO CREDIT! Come visit our ENORMOUS, AIR CONDITIONED showroom this SUMMER and shop with confidence with an impeccable selection of over 150 vehicles in stock. At Good Fellow's Auto, we are GOOD people with GREAT deals. Please note the kilometers may not be exactly the same at the time of purchasing.

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Parking Distance Control
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

3675 Keele St. Unit 1B & 2, Toronto, ON M3J 1M6

