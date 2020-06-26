Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $799

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Bluetooth

GPS Navigation

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Parking Distance Control

Conventional Spare Tire

SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS

