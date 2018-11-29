Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 11/29/2018 with an estimated $0 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2018 Ford Focus

135,000 KM

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Focus

SEL w/ SYNC 3, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel

2018 Ford Focus

SEL w/ SYNC 3, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
135,000KM
VIN 1FADP3M21JL213121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Reverse Sensing System
Rearview Camera

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

SYNC 3
Power Windows & Door Locks
AdvanceTrac Stability System
Sony Premium Audio System
12V Power Points

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

2018 Ford Focus