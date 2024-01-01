Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2018 Ford Fusion

144,289 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Fusion

SE AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

2018 Ford Fusion

SE AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

144,289KM
Used
VIN 3FA6P0T92JR130028

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 144,289 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Reverse Sensing System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Points

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

A/C

Safety

Rearview Camera
SOS post crash alert system

Exterior

Keyless Entry Keypad

Additional Features

Day Time Running Lights
Power Front Seats
Power Side Mirrors
Advance Traction Stability System

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-XXXX

647-559-3297

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Ford Fusion