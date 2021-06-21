Menu
2018 Ford Fusion

145,587 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Ford Fusion

2018 Ford Fusion

SE, AUTOMATIC, CAM, BLUETOOTH, VOICE COMMAND,

2018 Ford Fusion

SE, AUTOMATIC, CAM, BLUETOOTH, VOICE COMMAND,

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

145,587KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7440284
  • Stock #: PC7173
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H76JR112073

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC7173
  • Mileage 145,587 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 FORD FUSION SE | AUTOMATIC | BACK UP CAMERA | CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | VOICE COMMAND | CD/DVD AUDIO SYSTEM | PUSH START BUTTOPN | SAT RADIO | AC | POWER WINDOWS | ALLOY WHEELS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The 2018 Ford Fusion SE combines functionality, power and efficiency, with a 175 Horspower 2.5L I-4, 6-speed Automatic Transmission, the Fusion is perfect for the driver looking for a sporty drive while still having enough space. Coming in Blue Exterior with elegant Black interior. With standard options like power windows, locks, and a smooth automatic transmission this car will be perfect for any daily commute!







The 2018 Ford Fusion SE comes with loads of features like Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Voice Command, CD/DVD Audio System, MP3 Compatible, Parking Sensors, Satellite Radio, Back Up Camera to help you park in tight spaces, Push to Start, Multifunctional Steering Wheel, and much more.







For Safety Ford Fusion has Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted airbagds, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbags, Side Traction Control. For extra assurance know that this car has Clean Carfax.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
PERIMETER ALARM
Air filtration
Trip Odometer
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Upholstery: Cloth
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front air conditioning
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
10
Keypad Entry
Trunk release
6
Front stabilizer bar
digital odometer
Energy absorbing steering column
low fuel level
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Lumbar
door pockets
Push-Button Start
Electronic Parking Brake
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Headlights: auto delay off
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Axle ratio: 3.07
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Front brake diameter: 11.8
Rear brake diameter: 11.9
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Side mirror type: spotter mirror
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Door sill trim: scuff plate
Storage: accessory hook
Front wipers: speed sensitive
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Front brake width: 1.1
Steering ratio: 14.8
Solar-tinted glass: front
Wheels: painted alloy
Phone: voice operated
variable intermittent
Rear brake width: .43
halogen
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Window defogger: rear
Grille color: chrome accents
Rocker panel color: body-color
Warnings and reminders: low battery
Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
chrome surround
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
single disc
multi-function
reclining
mast
maintenance due
wiper activated
voice operated
rear center with cupholders
12V rear
low oil level
LED rear center
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Automatic Transmission with Auto Start-Stop Technology

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

