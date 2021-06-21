2018 Ford Fusion

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 5 8 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7440284

7440284 Stock #: PC7173

PC7173 VIN: 3FA6P0H76JR112073

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC7173

Mileage 145,587 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Interior Cruise Control Compass Cargo Area Light PERIMETER ALARM Air filtration Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Seating Upholstery: Cloth Mechanical Rear Stabilizer Bar Battery Saver Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power 10 Keypad Entry Trunk release 6 Front stabilizer bar digital odometer Energy absorbing steering column low fuel level auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist Lumbar door pockets Push-Button Start Electronic Parking Brake speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM range Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Headlights: auto delay off Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Spare wheel type: steel Knee airbags: dual front Armrests: rear center folding with storage Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Center console: front console with armrest and storage Anti-theft system: engine immobilizer Camera system: rearview Floor material: carpet Axle ratio: 3.07 Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Front air conditioning zones: single Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Courtesy lights: door Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Battery: maintenance-free Front brake diameter: 11.8 Rear brake diameter: 11.9 Total speakers: 6 Power door locks: auto-locking Side mirror type: spotter mirror Steering wheel trim: urethane Door sill trim: scuff plate Storage: accessory hook Front wipers: speed sensitive Capless fuel filler system Infotainment: SYNC Programmable safety key Front brake width: 1.1 Steering ratio: 14.8 Solar-tinted glass: front Wheels: painted alloy Phone: voice operated variable intermittent Rear brake width: .43 halogen Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Window defogger: rear Grille color: chrome accents Rocker panel color: body-color Warnings and reminders: low battery Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. chrome surround Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: manual day/night single disc multi-function reclining mast maintenance due wiper activated voice operated rear center with cupholders 12V rear low oil level LED rear center Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Automatic Transmission with Auto Start-Stop Technology

