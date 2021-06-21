+ taxes & licensing
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
+ taxes & licensing
2018 FORD FUSION SE | AUTOMATIC | BACK UP CAMERA | CRUISE CONTROL | BLUETOOTH | VOICE COMMAND | CD/DVD AUDIO SYSTEM | PUSH START BUTTOPN | SAT RADIO | AC | POWER WINDOWS | ALLOY WHEELS | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The 2018 Ford Fusion SE combines functionality, power and efficiency, with a 175 Horspower 2.5L I-4, 6-speed Automatic Transmission, the Fusion is perfect for the driver looking for a sporty drive while still having enough space. Coming in Blue Exterior with elegant Black interior. With standard options like power windows, locks, and a smooth automatic transmission this car will be perfect for any daily commute!
The 2018 Ford Fusion SE comes with loads of features like Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Voice Command, CD/DVD Audio System, MP3 Compatible, Parking Sensors, Satellite Radio, Back Up Camera to help you park in tight spaces, Push to Start, Multifunctional Steering Wheel, and much more.
For Safety Ford Fusion has Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted airbagds, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Driver And Passenger Knee Airbags, Side Traction Control. For extra assurance know that this car has Clean Carfax.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
