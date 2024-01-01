$40,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Ford Mustang
GT Premium w/ SYNC 3, Dual-Zone A/C, Nav
2018 Ford Mustang
GT Premium w/ SYNC 3, Dual-Zone A/C, Nav
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,000KM
VIN 1FATP8FF1J5164161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 51,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Dual-Zone A/C, LED Headlights, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Ford Mustang include:
Dual-Zone A/C
LED Headlights
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Leather Seats
Ford MyKey
Heated & Ventilated Front Seats
Rearview Camera
Bluetooth
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32303
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Navigation
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Convenience
Power Heated Mirrors
Safety
SOS post crash alert system
Additional Features
Power Front Seats
Intelligent Access
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Dual-Zone A/C
Led Headlights
SYNC 3
Advancetrac Control
Ford MyKey
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
$40,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 Ford Mustang