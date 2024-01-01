Menu
Get ready to dominate the streets with this 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Fastback in striking Indigo Blue. This isnt just a carits a statement. With its sinister black leather interior and menacing 20-inch GT style wheels, this Mustang demands attention wherever it goes.

Under the hood, the turbocharged EcoBoost engine delivers pure adrenaline, while you stay cool with heated and vented seats. Conquer every corner and straightaway with precision, guided by the built-in navigation system. The bold blue calipers are the perfect finishing touch, letting everyone know this ride means business.

Straight from Mercedes-Benz Downtown as a trade-in, this Mustang has been pampered and is ready to unleash its fury on the road.

Step in, buckle up, and let the beast roar!

{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }

**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277

Location

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

Used
155,747KM
VIN 1FA6P8TH2J5160607

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 155,747 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

