$18,880+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Mustang
ECOBOOST PREMIUM FASTBACK-AUTO-NAVIGATION-LOADED
Location
Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston
301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
416-766-2277
$18,880
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 155,747 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to dominate the streets with this 2018 Ford Mustang EcoBoost Premium Fastback in striking Indigo Blue. This isnt just a carits a statement. With its sinister black leather interior and menacing 20-inch GT style wheels, this Mustang demands attention wherever it goes.
Under the hood, the turbocharged EcoBoost engine delivers pure adrenaline, while you stay cool with heated and vented seats. Conquer every corner and straightaway with precision, guided by the built-in navigation system. The bold blue calipers are the perfect finishing touch, letting everyone know this ride means business.
Straight from Mercedes-Benz Downtown as a trade-in, this Mustang has been pampered and is ready to unleash its fury on the road.
Step in, buckle up, and let the beast roar!
THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED
416-766-2277