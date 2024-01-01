Menu
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

LED Tail Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Engine Block Heater and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Ford Mustang include:

LED Tail Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Engine Block Heater
LED Headlights
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
SYNC
Advancetrac Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34628

2018 Ford Mustang

66,968 KM

$24,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium w/ SYNC, Rearview Camera, A/C

2018 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Premium w/ SYNC, Rearview Camera, A/C

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,968KM
VIN 1FA6P8THXJ5164307

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,968 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

LED Tail Lights, Daytime Running Lights, Engine Block Heater and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Ford Mustang include:

LED Tail Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Engine Block Heater
LED Headlights
Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
SYNC
Advancetrac Control

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 34628

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
LED Tail lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Comfort

A/C

Interior

Rearview Camera
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Additional Features

Sync
SOS post crash alert
Intelligent Access
Led Headlights
Advancetrac Control
Ford MyKey

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$24,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Ford Mustang