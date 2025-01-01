Menu
2018,  FORD MUSTANG RTX ECOBOOST FASTBACK

Special Financing Price: $25,490 Cash Price: $ 27,490

Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance . Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.  At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.  To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.   Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive   it,   Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.

Price   Our special discounted price is based on financing only .    We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is   accurate   and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.   All vehicles can be Certified for an additional  $995.  If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.  

Financing   Need financing?   We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months ( O.A.C )   . We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance  

Trade-In   Have a trade-in? We offer   top dollar   for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.

Queen Auto Group   One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality   pre-owned   vehicles.

Located at   304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON   M6A 1Z4.  

View our inventory:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/

Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm

2018 Ford Mustang

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Fastback RTX

2018 Ford Mustang

EcoBoost Fastback RTX

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4

416-740-8090

$25,490

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 1FA6P8TH7J5173613

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 173613
  • Mileage 0

2018,  FORD MUSTANG RTX ECOBOOST FASTBACK

Special Financing Price: $25,490 Cash Price: $ 27,490

Trades are Welcome. Financing for All Credit Types. Get pre-approved from the comfort of your home by submitting our Easy Online Finance Application:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance . Well match you with the right car and the right lender. Same Day Approval - Same Day Delivery.  At Queen Auto Group, all our vehicles are professionally detailed inside and out. Visit us at our Indoor Showroom regardless of the weather.  To schedule a test drive, contact us at 416-740-8090.   Pick your Car, pick your Payment, Drive   it,   Home. Queen Auto Group Quality You Can Trust.

Price   Our special discounted price is based on financing only .    We offer quality vehicles at a competitive price. No hassle. No admin or hidden fees. Just our best price up front! Prices exclude HST & Licensing. Although every reasonable effort is made to ensure the information provided is   accurate   and up to date, we do not assume any responsibility for errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes on our listings. Prices may change without notice. Please verify all information with one of our sales associates.   All vehicles can be Certified for an additional  $995.  If not Certified, as per OMVIC Regulations, the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not Certified. Special pricing not available to commercial, dealer, or export purchasers.  


Financing   Need financing?   We offer rates as low as 6.49% with $0 Down and No Payments for up to 6 Months ( O.A.C )   . We work with major banks and lenders to help you secure the best rate with flexible terms. Apply now:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/forms/finance  

Trade-In   Have a trade-in? We offer   top dollar   for your vehicle. Bring it in for a no-obligation appraisal.


Queen Auto Group   One of Torontos most trusted dealerships for quality   pre-owned   vehicles.

Located at   304 Bridgeland Ave, North York, ON   M6A 1Z4.  

View our inventory:   https://www.queenautogroupinc.ca/

Monday to Friday 10am to 6pm Saturday 10:30am to 5pm   

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Windows
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Battery w/Run Down Protection
58.7 L Fuel Tank
Regenerative Alternator

Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Queen Auto Group

Queen Auto Group

304 Bridgeland Ave, Toronto, ON M6A 1Z4
