2018 Ford Mustang

200 KM

Details Description Features

$105,800

+ tax & licensing
$105,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT350R, 526HP, MANUAL, BREMBO, RECARO, NAV

2018 Ford Mustang

Shelby GT350R, 526HP, MANUAL, BREMBO, RECARO, NAV

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$105,800

+ taxes & licensing

200KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5534445
  • Stock #: PC5908
  • VIN: 1FA6P8JZ2J5503332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC5908
  • Mileage 200 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 FORD MUSTANG GT350 | LOW KM | 5.2L VOODO V8 | MANUAL | 526 HORSEPOWER | NAVIGATION | BACKUP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | RECARO SEATS | BREMBO BRAKES | HEATED SEATS | PUSH TO START | KEYLESS ENTRY | SHAKER SOUND SYSTEM | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | CLEAN CARFAX | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE







The high-revving performance of the Ford Shelby GT350's exotic V8 is unlike that of any other Mustang. Meanwhile, the handling is on par with some of the world's greatest sports cars. The 2018 model makes MagneRide adaptive suspension standard and adds Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to the options list. With its 5.2L Flat Plane V8 Producing 526HP and a roaring 7800 rev limiter, this beast doesn't play games. With standard features like a Backup Camera for tight spots, Navigation to get you to your location on time and bolstered Recaro seats, you will enjoy the blast to drive that this GT350 is. The Shaker Sound System is perfect for audio lovers. Brembo brakes come standard with drilled rotors for extra cooling. This specific example comes in a Grey exterior and a Black Alcantara lined interior! This car is a Clean Carfax and Local to Ontario and will surely blow your mind! With only 200km this is practically a new car and is ready to be broken in and driven hard!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Phone
Trip Computer
Power
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Upholstery: Cloth
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
2
LEATHER
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
PERIMETER ALARM
Battery Saver
digital odometer
Front air dam
auto on/off
USB
Braking Assist
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
voice control
Front strut tower bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Jack
4
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Headlights: HID/Xenon
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Driver adjustable suspension: ride control
Front struts: MacPherson
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Antenna type: mast
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Front brake diameter: 15.5
Floor material: carpet
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Suspension control: magnetic
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
Exhaust: quad tip
Front headrests: integrated
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Drive mode selector
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Wheels: painted aluminum
Battery: maintenance-free
Tuned suspension: sport
Tire type: summer performance
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Total speakers: 6
Easy entry: manual driver seat
Rear seat type: split-bench
Side mirror type: spotter mirror
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Axle ratio: 3.73
Side spoilers
Mirror color: black
Parking brake trim: leather
Premium brakes: Brembo
Front seat type: Recaro
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Trip odometer: 2
Dash trim: aluminum
Phone: voice operated
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 34 mm
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Rear headrests: integrated
Rear spoiler color: black
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Rear brake diameter: 14.9
Steering ratio: 16.5
Rear spoiler: decklid
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm
Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
single disc
proximity entry system
auto delay off
maintenance due
wiper activated
voice operated
safety reverse
low oil level
auto-locking
driving performance
tire sealant
manual passenger seat
Steering wheel trim: Alcantara

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

