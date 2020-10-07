Menu
2018 Ford Mustang

21,499 KM

Details Description Features

$38,800

+ tax & licensing
$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Ford Mustang

2018 Ford Mustang

GT, 435HP, CAM, MANUAL, FASTBACK, HEATED, COOLED

2018 Ford Mustang

GT, 435HP, CAM, MANUAL, FASTBACK, HEATED, COOLED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$38,800

+ taxes & licensing

21,499KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6019533
  • Stock #: PC6251
  • VIN: 1FA6P8CF9J5164409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # PC6251
  • Mileage 21,499 KM

Vehicle Description

GT 5.0 460HP | PREMIUM | MANUAL | FASTBACK | NAVIGATION | CAMERA | HEATED AND COOLED SEATS| SATELLITE RADIO | KEYLESS ENTRY | PUSH TO START | BLUETOOTH | AFTERMARKET EXHAUST CLEAN CARFAX | CANADIAN VEHICLE







This 2018 Ford Mustang GT is the quintessential muscle car and features a power 5.0L V8 producing 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque mated to a Manual Transmission. Nothing sounds quite like an American muscle V8 rumble, especially with this Aftermarket Exhaust. Sleek Red exterior with Black Leather Seats to compliment. Enjoy on-road guidance from a Navigation System with touch-screen Ford MyTouch and Backup Camera. With Premium Package, enjoy Leather Heated and Cooled Power Seats, Satellite Radio, Leather-wrapped steering wheel and parking brake handle, Xenon Headlamps for ample viewing through evening drives for added safety, LED Tail lamps with Sequential Turn Signals. Illuminated Entry System, Heated seating for maximum comfort, Bluetooth Connectivity for ease of connection allowing the driver to listen to his/her music and or answer phone calls as they come for ample driving enjoyment. Safety includes Personal Safety System with dual-stage front airbags, Side-curtain airbags, Active Knee-Airbag Glovebox, Drivers knee airbag, SOS Post-Crash Alert System. Ex-Rental Disclosure.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Phone
Trip Computer
Power
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration
Upholstery: Cloth
Engine Immobilizer
Rear
2
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Trunk release
6
PERIMETER ALARM
Battery Saver
digital odometer
auto on/off
USB
Braking Assist
Lumbar
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Sunglasses holder
Push-Button Start
voice control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Jack
Emergency interior trunk release
Radio: AM/FM
Parking sensors: rear
range
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Driver seat power adjustments: height
Front headrests: adjustable
Passenger seat power adjustments: height
Rear seat folding: split
2-stage unlocking doors
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Power windows: remotely operated
Knee airbags: dual front
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front suspension type: double ball joint
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Limited slip differential: rear
Antenna type: mast
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Anti-theft system: alarm with remote
Floor material: carpet
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Multi-function remote: illuminated entry
Exhaust: quad tip
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Battery: maintenance-free
Laminated glass: acoustic
Total speakers: 6
Easy entry: manual driver seat
Rear seat type: split-bench
Side mirror type: spotter mirror
Spare tire kit: inflator kit
Headlights: LED
Parking brake trim: leather
Front brake diameter: 13.9
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Axle ratio: 3.55
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Trip odometer: 2
Front fog lights: LED
Dash trim: aluminum
Phone: voice operated
Steering ratio: 16.0
Wheels: aluminum with painted accents
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Rear headrests: integrated
Window defogger: rear
Rear spoiler: decklid
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 32 mm
Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in.
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
single disc
proximity entry system
auto delay off
maintenance due
wiper activated
voice operated
safety reverse
low oil level
auto-locking
driving performance
tire sealant
manual passenger seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

