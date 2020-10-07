2018 Ford Mustang

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Convenience Cruise Control Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Media / Nav / Comm Phone Trip Computer Power Options Power Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Comfort Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning Air filtration Seating Upholstery: Cloth Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Rear 2 Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power Trunk release 6 PERIMETER ALARM Battery Saver digital odometer auto on/off USB Braking Assist Lumbar Auxiliary Oil Cooler Sunglasses holder Push-Button Start voice control speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Jack Emergency interior trunk release Radio: AM/FM Parking sensors: rear range Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Driver seat power adjustments: height Front headrests: adjustable Passenger seat power adjustments: height Rear seat folding: split 2-stage unlocking doors Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Storage: door pockets Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Power windows: remotely operated Knee airbags: dual front Power outlet(s): 12V front Front suspension type: double ball joint Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Limited slip differential: rear Antenna type: mast Rear brake diameter: 13.0 Camera system: rearview Anti-theft system: alarm with remote Floor material: carpet Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Grille color: black Window trim: black Taillights: LED Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams Crumple zones: front Front air conditioning zones: single Multi-function remote: illuminated entry Exhaust: quad tip Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Courtesy lights: door Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Battery: maintenance-free Laminated glass: acoustic Total speakers: 6 Easy entry: manual driver seat Rear seat type: split-bench Side mirror type: spotter mirror Spare tire kit: inflator kit Headlights: LED Parking brake trim: leather Front brake diameter: 13.9 Capless fuel filler system Infotainment: SYNC Programmable safety key Axle ratio: 3.55 Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Trip odometer: 2 Front fog lights: LED Dash trim: aluminum Phone: voice operated Steering ratio: 16.0 Wheels: aluminum with painted accents Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 20 mm Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration Rear headrests: integrated Window defogger: rear Rear spoiler: decklid Front stabilizer bar: diameter 32 mm Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 4.2 in. Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming single disc proximity entry system auto delay off maintenance due wiper activated voice operated safety reverse low oil level auto-locking driving performance tire sealant manual passenger seat

