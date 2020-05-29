Menu
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Weston Motors

416-248-2291

2018 Ford Transit 250

2018 Ford Transit 250

SHELVING*REV CAM*ROOF RACKS*PICTURES COMING SOON!*

2018 Ford Transit 250

SHELVING*REV CAM*ROOF RACKS*PICTURES COMING SOON!*

Location

Weston Motors

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

416-248-2291

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5188757
  • Stock #: A59979
  • VIN: 1FTYR1ZM2JKA59979
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Commercial Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $699

Finance Options: TD Bank, Scotiabank, Royal Bank of Canada. Proud to be upstanding members of OMVIC, UCDA, BBB, Lubrico Warranty and CarProof. As per OMVIC regulations Vehicle is not drivable, and not certified. Certification is available for $699.00. Make The Right Choice & Buy Certified!! When purchasing Certification, a 6 month Powertrain Lubrico Warranty with $1000 coverage per claim is included!!***TAKE ANY VEHICLE TO YOUR MECHANIC PRIOR TO PURCHASE! THAT IS HOW CONFIDENT WE ARE! ****** IN-HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE! ALWAYS APPROVED! ****** CAR PROOF ON HAND!!!!

-T-250 -SHELVING -REV CAM -ROOF RACKS -PICTURES COMING SOON!!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Weston Motors

Weston Motors

2353 Weston Road, Toronto, ON M9N 1Z8

