2018 Ford Transit 250

Listing ID: 7761015

7761015 Stock #: A28259

A28259 VIN: 1FTYR2CM2JKA28259

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Power Retractable Running Boards Running Boards/Side Steps Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Wheel Covers Wheel Locks Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Gasoline/Natural Gas

