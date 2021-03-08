2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Exterior Tinted Glass Trailer Hitch TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Convenience Cruise Control Clock Remote Engine Start External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer Compass Powertrain Tow/Haul Mode Engine Immobilizer Comfort Heated Steering Wheel HEATED Ambient Lighting Air filtration

Additional Features Rear 2 Adjustable Pedals Panic Alarm Retained Accessory Power Battery Saver low oil pressure digital odometer low fuel level driver seat side mirrors auto on/off USB Radio data system Driver Information System Cylinder Deactivation Puddle Lamps Cargo tie downs Braking Assist Roll Stability Control 12 trailer stability control Active suspension Auxiliary Oil Cooler integrated turn signals speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution HD Radio Touch screen display Jack Radio: AM/FM range power folding removable Lane Keeping Assist Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Side mirror adjustments: power Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor Antenna type: diversity In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Satellite radio: SiriusXM Front brake type: ventilated disc Rear brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front One-touch windows: 4 Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Rear seatbelts: 3-point Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench 2-stage unlocking doors Front spring type: coil Wireless data link: Bluetooth Tire type: all season Storage: door pockets Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Driver seat: heated Passenger seat: heated Spare wheel type: steel Armrests: rear center folding with storage Memorized settings: 2 driver Grille color: chrome Parking sensors: front Front struts Center console: front console with armrest and storage Gauge: oil pressure Subwoofer: 1 Running boards: step Tow hooks: front Camera system: rearview Rear suspension classification: solid live axle Premium brand: Bose Floor material: carpet Axle ratio: 3.42 Front shock type: monotube Rear shock type: monotube Rear spring type: leaf Suspension control: magnetic Satellite communications: OnStar Wheels: aluminum Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler Front wipers: variable intermittent Adjustable pedals: power Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Front brake diameter: 13.0 Exhaust tip color: chrome Seatbelt warning sensor: front Spare tire size: full-size Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Upholstery: leather-trimmed Internet radio app: Pandora Front brake width: 1.18 Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated Wifi: hotspot Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming Navigation system: touch screen display Door handle color: chrome Power windows: safety reverse 4WD selector: electronic hi-lo Locking differential: rear Total speakers: 6 Alternator: 150 amps Rear brake diameter: 13.6 Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Mirror color: chrome Side mirror type: spotter mirror Steering ratio: 16.3 Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0 Headlights: LED Running board color: chrome Rear brake width: 0.79 Capless fuel filler system Power outlet(s): 115V Programmable safety key Rear suspension type: multi-leaf Pickup sliding rear window: power horizontal Body side moldings: chrome Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms Front fog lights: LED Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Phone: voice operated Front stabilizer bar: diameter 34 mm 4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting Rear seat folding: folds up Battery: heavy duty Upholstery accents: perforated Window defogger: rear Bumper detail: rear step Tailgate protection cap Tailgate: lift assist Infotainment: IntelliLink Trailer wiring: 4-pin Pickup bed light: LED Pickup bed type: wideside Check rear seat reminder Pickup bed liner: spray-on Battery rating: 720 CCA Infotainment screen size: 8 in. LAMP FAILURE chrome surround Wireless charging station: front Ventilated Tire fill alert Rearview mirror: auto-dimming Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone single disc multi-function auto delay off visual warning height reclining mast maintenance due voice operated 12V front auto high beam dimmer with read function auto-locking 7-pin low battery turn off headlights vibrating driver seat maintenance-free Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning Exterior entry lights: approach lamps Off-road driving assist: hill descent power locking

