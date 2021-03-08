Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

65,569 KM

Details Description Features

$49,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali, CREW CAB, APPLE/ANDROID, NAV, CAM, HEATED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Denali, CREW CAB, APPLE/ANDROID, NAV, CAM, HEATED

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

  1. 6694898
  2. 6694898
  3. 6694898
  4. 6694898
  5. 6694898
  6. 6694898
Contact Seller

$49,800

+ taxes & licensing

65,569KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6694898
  • Stock #: PC6613
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEC9JG304755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cocoa/Dark Sand
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC6613
  • Mileage 65,569 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 GMC SIERRA 1500 DENALI CREW CAB | 4WD | SHORT BOX | 5.3 V8 | MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL | ENHANCED DRIVER ALER PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | WIRELESS CHARGING | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SUNROOF | SIDE BARS ON TOP OF BED SIDES | REMOTE START | LOW SPEED AUTOMATIC BRAKING | LANE KEEP ASSIST | FORWARD COLLISION ALERT | SAFETY ALERT SEAT | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | 20" ALUMINUM WHEELS | 8-INCH TOUCH SCREEN DISP | AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR DIFF | 110V AUXILARY OUTLET | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







The GMC Sierra 1500 Denali is the highest trim level available with the 1500 trucks and it can be seen from outside and inside. This Sierra 1500 is coming with the Short Box set-up (69,33 inches) and Crew Cab. The Crew Cab allows ample of leg and head room for the rear passengers while not compromising the comfor of the Front Row passengers. This Denali truck comes with the 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine pushing 355 Horsepower and 383 Lb-Ft of torque. This will allow to tow around 9,100 LBS. The engine is connected to the 8-speed automatic gearbox and the truck has 4WD capability. The Magnetic Ride Control Suspension will help you adjust to the road conditions as well as sense the trailer and thus adjust the suspension too.







From the outside the truck comes in clean White Exterior colour, 20-Inch Aluminum Rims and Side Bars on top of the bed sides. Denali trucks also come with different front Grille Design than other Sierra trucks. The inside comes in Beautiful Brown and Beige colour and Premium Leather Seats.







This Truck also comes with Enhanced Driver Alert Package that includes Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, IntelliBean Headlamps, Forward Collision Alert and Safety Alert Seat.







The Denali Packages offers a lot of features. Like the Heated and Ventilated Front Seats and Heated Steering wheel for ultimate driver comfort in all weather conditions. The Premium Bose Sound system will sound great too. The 8-inch GMC Infotainment touch screen display will allow you to access the Navigation Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sat Radio and other features of the car. You will also have the option to charge your phone wirelessly.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Cruise Control
Clock
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power Steering
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Compass
Tow/Haul Mode
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration
Rear
2
Adjustable Pedals
Panic Alarm
Retained Accessory Power
Battery Saver
low oil pressure
digital odometer
low fuel level
driver seat
side mirrors
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Driver Information System
Cylinder Deactivation
Puddle Lamps
Cargo tie downs
Braking Assist
Roll Stability Control
12
trailer stability control
Active suspension
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
integrated turn signals
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
HD Radio
Touch screen display
Jack
Radio: AM/FM
range
power folding
removable
Lane Keeping Assist
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Universal remote transmitter: garage door opener
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor
Antenna type: diversity
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
One-touch windows: 4
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
2-stage unlocking doors
Front spring type: coil
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Storage: door pockets
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Memorized settings: 2 driver
Grille color: chrome
Parking sensors: front
Front struts
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Gauge: oil pressure
Subwoofer: 1
Running boards: step
Tow hooks: front
Camera system: rearview
Rear suspension classification: solid live axle
Premium brand: Bose
Floor material: carpet
Axle ratio: 3.42
Front shock type: monotube
Rear shock type: monotube
Rear spring type: leaf
Suspension control: magnetic
Satellite communications: OnStar
Wheels: aluminum
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Adjustable pedals: power
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Front brake diameter: 13.0
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Spare tire size: full-size
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Upholstery: leather-trimmed
Internet radio app: Pandora
Front brake width: 1.18
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated
Wifi: hotspot
Side mirrors: driver side auto-dimming
Navigation system: touch screen display
Door handle color: chrome
Power windows: safety reverse
4WD selector: electronic hi-lo
Locking differential: rear
Total speakers: 6
Alternator: 150 amps
Rear brake diameter: 13.6
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Mirror color: chrome
Side mirror type: spotter mirror
Steering ratio: 16.3
Turns lock-to-lock: 3.0
Headlights: LED
Running board color: chrome
Rear brake width: 0.79
Capless fuel filler system
Power outlet(s): 115V
Programmable safety key
Rear suspension type: multi-leaf
Pickup sliding rear window: power horizontal
Body side moldings: chrome
Front suspension type: upper and lower control arms
Front fog lights: LED
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Phone: voice operated
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 34 mm
4WD type: part time w/ on demand setting
Rear seat folding: folds up
Battery: heavy duty
Upholstery accents: perforated
Window defogger: rear
Bumper detail: rear step
Tailgate protection cap
Tailgate: lift assist
Infotainment: IntelliLink
Trailer wiring: 4-pin
Pickup bed light: LED
Pickup bed type: wideside
Check rear seat reminder
Pickup bed liner: spray-on
Battery rating: 720 CCA
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
LAMP FAILURE
chrome surround
Wireless charging station: front
Ventilated
Tire fill alert
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
single disc
multi-function
auto delay off
visual warning
height
reclining
mast
maintenance due
voice operated
12V front
auto high beam dimmer
with read function
auto-locking
7-pin
low battery
turn off headlights
vibrating driver seat
maintenance-free
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
power locking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Platinum Cars Inc.

2012 Land Rover Rang...
 200,255 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Jaguar XF 35t P...
 68,547 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Corve...
 16,753 KM
$109,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-510-XXXX

(click to show)

416-510-3333

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory