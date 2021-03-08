+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC SIERRA 1500 DENALI CREW CAB | 4WD | SHORT BOX | 5.3 V8 | MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL | ENHANCED DRIVER ALER PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | WIRELESS CHARGING | HEATED STEERING WHEEL | SUNROOF | SIDE BARS ON TOP OF BED SIDES | REMOTE START | LOW SPEED AUTOMATIC BRAKING | LANE KEEP ASSIST | FORWARD COLLISION ALERT | SAFETY ALERT SEAT | HEATED AND VENTED FRONT SEATS | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | 20" ALUMINUM WHEELS | 8-INCH TOUCH SCREEN DISP | AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR DIFF | 110V AUXILARY OUTLET | LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
The GMC Sierra 1500 Denali is the highest trim level available with the 1500 trucks and it can be seen from outside and inside. This Sierra 1500 is coming with the Short Box set-up (69,33 inches) and Crew Cab. The Crew Cab allows ample of leg and head room for the rear passengers while not compromising the comfor of the Front Row passengers. This Denali truck comes with the 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine pushing 355 Horsepower and 383 Lb-Ft of torque. This will allow to tow around 9,100 LBS. The engine is connected to the 8-speed automatic gearbox and the truck has 4WD capability. The Magnetic Ride Control Suspension will help you adjust to the road conditions as well as sense the trailer and thus adjust the suspension too.
From the outside the truck comes in clean White Exterior colour, 20-Inch Aluminum Rims and Side Bars on top of the bed sides. Denali trucks also come with different front Grille Design than other Sierra trucks. The inside comes in Beautiful Brown and Beige colour and Premium Leather Seats.
This Truck also comes with Enhanced Driver Alert Package that includes Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Low Speed Forward Automatic Braking, IntelliBean Headlamps, Forward Collision Alert and Safety Alert Seat.
The Denali Packages offers a lot of features. Like the Heated and Ventilated Front Seats and Heated Steering wheel for ultimate driver comfort in all weather conditions. The Premium Bose Sound system will sound great too. The 8-inch GMC Infotainment touch screen display will allow you to access the Navigation Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sat Radio and other features of the car. You will also have the option to charge your phone wirelessly.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $699. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
