2018 GMC Sierra 1500

91,093 KM

$43,988

+ tax & licensing
$43,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

**Denali/Navigation/20" Wheels**

Location

The Humberview Group

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

91,093KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8540315
  • Stock #: 3249173A
  • VIN: 3GTU2PEC0JG137587

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 3249173A
  • Mileage 91,093 KM

Are you in the market for your next pickup with all of the extras? Well look no further than this gorgeous slate grey 2018 GMC Sierra Denali Crew Cab. This truck has it all: powerful 5.3L V8 engine, heated and cooled leather seats, sunroof, navigation, chrome assist steps, 20" chrome wheels and so much more! With just over 87,000 km this truck is backed by the remainder of its factory warranty.

Book a test drive or come in and see us today. Proudly established in 1955 and serving our clients in Toronto and the GTA since 1967 at the northwest corner of Victoria Park & Lawrence, City should be your dealership of choice. The largest selection of used car inventory, and offering you all of General Motors great products, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac, we always have the vehicle that meets your needs. If we don't have what you're looking for, ask us and we'll find it for you! Whether you are located in Toronto, North York, Scarborough, Markham, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, or Richmond Hill, City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC Ltd should always be your #1 stop.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
8 speed automatic

City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

