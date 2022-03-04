2018 GMC Sierra 1500

$43,988 + taxes & licensing 9 1 , 0 9 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8540315

8540315 Stock #: 3249173A

3249173A VIN: 3GTU2PEC0JG137587

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 3249173A

Mileage 91,093 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.