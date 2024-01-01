$18,900+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain
DENALI-AWD-360 CAMERAS-NAV-PANO ROOF
Location
Dell Fine Cars
478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
416-252-1919
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 GMC TERRAIN DENALI AWD - LOADED! - DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE CHANGE ALERT - LANE KEEP ASSIST - FORWARD COLLISION SYSTEM - REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT - SAFETY ALERT SEAT - AUTOMATIC PARKING ASSIST - REMOTE VEHICLE START - SMART KEY ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - SMARTPHONE INTERGRATION PACKAGE - APPLE CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - WIFI HOTSPOT - INTELLIBEAM - BI-XENON LED PRECISION HEADLIGHTS - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - REAR HEATED SEATS - HANDS FREE POWER LIFTGATE - 19" WHEELS - WIRELESS CHARGING - BOSE STEREO - MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.
EXCELLENT CONDITION - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $18,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/
We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.
