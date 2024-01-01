Menu
<p>2018 GMC TERRAIN DENALI AWD - LOADED! - DRIVER ASSISTANCE  PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE CHANGE ALERT - LANE KEEP ASSIST - FORWARD COLLISION SYSTEM - REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT - SAFETY ALERT SEAT - AUTOMATIC PARKING ASSIST - REMOTE VEHICLE START - SMART KEY ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - SMARTPHONE INTERGRATION PACKAGE - APPLE CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - WIFI HOTSPOT - INTELLIBEAM - BI-XENON LED PRECISION HEADLIGHTS - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL -  POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - REAR HEATED SEATS - HANDS FREE POWER LIFTGATE - 19 WHEELS - WIRELESS CHARGING - BOSE STEREO - MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.</p><p>EXCELLENT CONDITION - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $18,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/</p><p>We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.</p>

2018 GMC Terrain

171,000 KM

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain

DENALI-AWD-360 CAMERAS-NAV-PANO ROOF

2018 GMC Terrain

DENALI-AWD-360 CAMERAS-NAV-PANO ROOF

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7

416-252-1919

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
171,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALXEX0JL301600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 GMC TERRAIN DENALI AWD - LOADED! - DRIVER ASSISTANCE  PACKAGE - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - 360 CAMERAS - BLIND SPOT ASSIST - LANE CHANGE ALERT - LANE KEEP ASSIST - FORWARD COLLISION SYSTEM - REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT - SAFETY ALERT SEAT - AUTOMATIC PARKING ASSIST - REMOTE VEHICLE START - SMART KEY ENTRY WITH PUSH BUTTON START - PANORAMIC DOUBLE SUNROOF - SMARTPHONE INTERGRATION PACKAGE - APPLE CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - WIFI HOTSPOT - INTELLIBEAM - BI-XENON LED PRECISION HEADLIGHTS - HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL -  POWER SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROL/LUMBAR SUPPORT - REAR HEATED SEATS - HANDS FREE POWER LIFTGATE - 19" WHEELS - WIRELESS CHARGING - BOSE STEREO - MEDIA INTERFACE - BLUETOOTH - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - SIRIUS/XM SATELLITE RADIO - KEYLESS ENTRY - PRIVACY GLASS - AND SO MUCH MORE.

EXCELLENT CONDITION - CARFAX VERIFIED - LOCAL ONTARIO VEHICLE - WARRANTY - FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE - $18,900 - HST AND LICENSING EXTRA - AN ADDITIONAL COST OF $699 WILL BE APPLIED TO ALL CERTIFIED VEHICLES - TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE, OR FOR MORE INFO PLEASE CONTACT - 416-252-1919 - vic@dellfinecars.com - https://dellfinecars.com/

We are offering are customers the buy from home option. We at Dell Fine Cars have the ability to receive, process, and sign customers 100% online. Interactive video walkthrough and additional HD zoom photos available at customers request Please call or e-mail if you have any questions or concerns.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Dell Fine Cars

Dell Fine Cars

478 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8W 2T7
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Dell Fine Cars

416-252-1919

2018 GMC Terrain