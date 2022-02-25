$27,988+ tax & licensing
$27,988
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
877-456-0261
2018 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6
52,934KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8280963
- Stock #: R12999
- VIN: 3GKALTEV2JL368898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 52,934 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
