2018 GMC Terrain

52,934 KM

Details Features

$27,988

+ tax & licensing
$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-456-0261

2018 GMC Terrain

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE

2018 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

The Humberview Group

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

$27,988

+ taxes & licensing

52,934KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8280963
  Stock #: R12999
  VIN: 3GKALTEV2JL368898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R12999
  • Mileage 52,934 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

City Buick Chevrolet Cadillac GMC

1900 Victoria Park Ave, Toronto, ON M1R 1T6

877-456-0261

