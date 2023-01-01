2018 Honda Accord

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 10272528

10272528 Stock #: 20458

20458 VIN: 1HGCV2F9XJA802147

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 104,114 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Leather Seats Convenience Remote Starter Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Interior Navigation Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Exterior rain sensing windshield wipers AUTO HIGH BEAMS Mechanical Push Button Start Safety Rear Cross Traffic Alert Additional Features Front & Rear Parking Sensors Blind spot information system Led Headlights Heads up Display (HUD) 60/40 Split Rear Seats Honda Sensing Technologies Power Locks & Windows Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow Drivers Seat Position Memory Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines Heated Rear Seats (Outboard Position Only) Ventilated/Cooled Front Seats Power Moonroof w/Tilt Walk Away Door Locks Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Bluetooth, & Cruise Controls HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System 12 Way Powered Drivers Seat 4 Way Powered Passengers Seat

