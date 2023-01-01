Menu
2018 Honda Accord

104,114 KM

Details Description Features

$30,590

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Touring 2.0 w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

104,114KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10272528
  • Stock #: 20458
  • VIN: 1HGCV2F9XJA802147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 104,114 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Exterior

rain sensing windshield wipers
AUTO HIGH BEAMS

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Blind spot information system
Led Headlights
Heads up Display (HUD)
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Locks & Windows
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
Drivers Seat Position Memory
Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
Heated Rear Seats (Outboard Position Only)
Ventilated/Cooled Front Seats
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
Walk Away Door Locks
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Bluetooth, & Cruise Controls
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
12 Way Powered Drivers Seat
4 Way Powered Passengers Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

