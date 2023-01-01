Menu
2018 Honda Accord

102,408 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

2018 Honda Accord

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

102,408KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10627056
  • Stock #: 23315
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F36JA812129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,408 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Remote Starter
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Exterior

AUTO HIGH BEAMS

Additional Features

Led Headlights
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Road Departure Mitigation
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Locks & Windows
Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
Walk Away Door Locks
4 Way Manual Passengers Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Bluetooth, & Cruise Controls
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
12 Way Powered Drivers Seat
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

