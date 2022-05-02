Menu
2018 Honda Accord

87,000 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

87,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10627071
  • Stock #: 23326
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F34JA805986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HN47 as of 09/13/2018. Was involved in an accident on 02/05/2022 with an estimated $2983.65 of damage. On which a $2874 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Remote Starter
Proximity Key

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Exterior

AUTO HIGH BEAMS

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Led Headlights
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Road Departure Mitigation
Honda Sensing Technologies
Power Locks & Windows
Multi Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
Walk Away Door Locks
4 Way Manual Passengers Seat
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio, Bluetooth, & Cruise Controls
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
12 Way Powered Drivers Seat
Adaptive Cruise Control w/ Low-Speed Follow

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

