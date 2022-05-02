$25,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-559-3297
2018 Honda Accord
Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10627071
- Stock #: 23326
- VIN: 1HGCV1F34JA805986
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 87,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HN47 as of 09/13/2018. Was involved in an accident on 02/05/2022 with an estimated $2983.65 of damage. On which a $2874 claim was made.
Vehicle Features
Convenience
Interior
Comfort
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.