Platinum White Pearl 2018 Honda Accord Touring! Navigation / Leather / Sunroof / Honda Body Side Mouldings / Power Front Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Heated And Cooled Front Seats / Heated Rear Seats / Driver Memory Seat / Back Up Camera / Push Button Start And More!

2018 Honda Accord

103,675 KM

$24,688

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

1-888-750-4112

$24,688

+ taxes & licensing

103,675KM
Used
VIN 1HGCV1F94JA801909

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 103,675 KM

Vehicle Description

Platinum White Pearl 2018 Honda Accord Touring! Navigation / Leather / Sunroof / Honda Body Side Mouldings / Power Front Seats / Heated Steering Wheel / Heated And Cooled Front Seats / Heated Rear Seats / Driver Memory Seat / Back Up Camera / Push Button Start And More!

Contact us to make an appointment and book your test drive or complete your entire transaction 100% online, It's that easy! We are the longest-standing Toyota Dealership in Toronto and the GTA. We are truly Family Run, Customer Driven! To get more information on our inventory please visit our website www.kenshawtoyota.ca or call our sales department 416-766-1155.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Navigation System

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Ken Shaw Toyota

Ken Shaw Toyota

2336 St Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON M6N 1K8

$24,688

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Shaw Toyota

1-888-750-4112

2018 Honda Accord