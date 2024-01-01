Menu
HeatedRearSeats , 12V Outlet , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Honda Accord include:

HeatedRearSeats
12V Outlet
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heads Up Display
Forward Collision Warning
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Road Departure Mitigation
Dual Zone A/C

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39595

2018 Honda Accord

96,187 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Accord

Touring 2.0T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

11943825

2018 Honda Accord

Touring 2.0T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
96,187KM
VIN 1HGCV2F96JA800489

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 39595
  • Mileage 96,187 KM

HeatedRearSeats , 12V Outlet , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2018 Honda Accord include:

HeatedRearSeats
12V Outlet
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Head's Up Display
Forward Collision Warning
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Road Departure Mitigation
Dual Zone A/C

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 39595

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD

Sport Mode

Bluetooth

Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start

Dual Zone A/C

Memory Driver's Seat

POWER MOONROOF

REMOTE KEYLESS

Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Traffic sign recognition

Auto Headlights

Park Assist
USB port
12V outlet
ECON mode
Power Side Mirrors
Head's up Display
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Support
Heated Rear Seats
Forward Vehicle Detection
Driver Assist System

2018 Honda Accord