$21,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Honda Accord
Touring 2.0T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
2018 Honda Accord
Touring 2.0T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,187KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1HGCV2F96JA800489
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 39595
- Mileage 96,187 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
HeatedRearSeats , 12V Outlet , Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Honda Accord include:
HeatedRearSeats
12V Outlet
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Head's Up Display
Forward Collision Warning
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Road Departure Mitigation
Dual Zone A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39595
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Honda Accord include:
HeatedRearSeats
12V Outlet
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Head's Up Display
Forward Collision Warning
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Road Departure Mitigation
Dual Zone A/C
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 39595
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Blind Spot Assist
WIRELESS CHARGING PAD
Powertrain
Sport Mode
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Push Button Start
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Seating
Memory Driver's Seat
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Convenience
REMOTE KEYLESS
Safety
Rearview Camera
Electronic Parking Brake
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Traffic sign recognition
Exterior
Auto Headlights
Additional Features
Park Assist
USB port
12V outlet
ECON mode
Power Side Mirrors
Head's up Display
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
SOS Call Support
Heated Rear Seats
Forward Vehicle Detection
Driver Assist System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2019 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Limited 119,494 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE w/ Apple CarPlay, Heated Front Seats, Rain Sensing Wipers 25,495 KM $25,990 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra N Manual w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 50,214 KM $30,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 Honda Accord