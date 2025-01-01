$23,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Honda Accord
Touring 2.0T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof
2018 Honda Accord
Touring 2.0T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Power Sunroof
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
76,080KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1HGCV2F95JA800581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 76,080 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to clutch.ca to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Park Assist, Power Sunroof and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Honda Accord include:
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Park Assist
Power Sunroof
USB Ports
12v Outlet
Heads Up Display
Memory Driver's Seat
SOS Call Support
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 42995
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror, Park Assist, Power Sunroof and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Honda Accord include:
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Park Assist
Power Sunroof
USB Ports
12v Outlet
Heads Up Display
Memory Driver's Seat
SOS Call Support
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 42995
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Garage door opener
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Front Seats
Wireless Charger
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Mechanical
Paddle Shifters
Comfort
Dual Zone A/C
Seating
Memory Driver's Seat
Safety
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Traffic sign recognition
Additional Features
REAR AIR VENTS
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
PUSH START BUTTON
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Blind spot information system
USB Ports
Drive Mode Select
Road Departure Mitigation
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Driver attention monitor
Electronic Parking Brake w/ Auto Brake Hold
SOS Call Support
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Clutch
2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 38,052 KM $29,490 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra GLS w/ Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats 100,000 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte EX+ w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, A/C, Power Sunroof 94,500 KM $18,990 + tax & lic
Email Clutch
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$23,990
+ taxes & licensing
Clutch
647-559-3297
2018 Honda Accord