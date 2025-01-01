$19,890+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Accord
Sport w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam
2018 Honda Accord
Sport w/Apple Carplay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Backup Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,890
+ taxes & licensing
Used
149,000KM
VIN 1HGCV2F3XJA801446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 73495
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control, 12V Outlet and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this car include:
Power Driver Seat
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
12V Outlet
Android Auto
Push Button Start
Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Music
Rear View Camera
Touchscreen Display
USB Input
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cruise Control
Front Heated Seats
Driver Attention Alert
Traffic Sign Recognition
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 73495
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Front heated seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Traffic sign recognition
Additional Features
12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2018 Honda Accord