1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Passive Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Keyfob Remote Start
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Traffic Sign Recognition
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 86042

2018 Honda Accord

43,105 KM

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Honda Accord

Sport

13509416

2018 Honda Accord

Sport

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,105KM
VIN 1HGCV1F36JA801115

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,105 KM

1 OWNER / Front Heated Seats, Climate Control, Dual Zone Front Climate Control and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop thousands of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this car include:

Brake Assist
Front Heated Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Front Climate Control
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth Music
Touchscreen Display
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
12V Outlet
Hands Free Device Connectivity
Apple CarPlay
Android Auto
USB Input
Keyless Entry
Passive Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Keyfob Remote Start
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Traffic Sign Recognition
Hill Assistance
Automatic High Beams
Rear View Camera
Power Driver Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Warranty and protection plans available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 86042

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Passive keyless entry
Front heated seats

Premium Sound System
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Brake Assist
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Traffic sign recognition

Climate Control

Power Driver Seat

Push Button Start

Automatic High Beams

12V outlet
USB Input
Touchscreen Display
Pedestrian Detection
Driver Attention Alert
Dual Zone Front Climate control
Bluetooth Music
Hill Assistance
Keyfob remote start
Hands Free Device Connectivity

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Honda Accord