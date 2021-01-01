Menu
2018 Honda Accord

40,594 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Best Auto

416-248-1241

Sedan Sport CVT | NO ACCIDENT | LOW KM | ONE OWNER | PUSH BUTTON

Sedan Sport CVT | NO ACCIDENT | LOW KM | ONE OWNER | PUSH BUTTON

2323 Keele St, Toronto, ON M6M 4A1

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

40,594KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6370247
  • Stock #: ABD001
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F37JA809725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # ABD001
  • Mileage 40,594 KM

Vehicle Description

**NO ACCIDENTS!! ONE OWNER!!** LOW KMS!!


The Honda Brand Is Known For Their Reliability, Quality Automobiles For Affordable Prices, And This Particular Model Is Dripping With Value, Style, Luxury, Looks, Space, Fuel Economy And So Much More!! Featuring A Bright White Pearl Gorgeous Exterior, Super Modern Award Winning Design Inside And Out, And A Driving Experience Smooth As Butter!! Its Hard To Not Be Amazed By This Accord Sport!! The Whole Family Can Enjoy Loads Of Trunk Space With Folding Seats For Even More!! Peek Inside To Enjoy The Luxuries Of A Leather Wrapped Stitched Steering Wheel With Mounted Adaptive Cruise Control, Voice Recognition And Phone Control, Media Controls, Lane Keep Assist, AUTOMATIC Transmission With Eco Mode, Power Sunroof, Premium Designed Seats, Plenty Of Leg Room In The Accord!! Dual Zone Heating And Cooling, Phone Connectivity, Sms Connectivity, Bluetooth Audio, Usb Connection, Smartphone Connection, 3 View Backup Camera, Massive Tablet Style Infotainment Screen And So Much More!!


THIS VEHICLE IS SELL DRIVABLE AFTER SAFETY CERTIFICATION PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS** CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY NINE DOLLARS.


DUE TO RECENT CHANGES IN GOVERNMENT REGULATIONS WE ARE NOW OPEN ON AN APPOINTMENT ONLY BASIS. PLEASE CALL 416-248-1241 TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

416-248-1241

