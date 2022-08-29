Menu
2018 Honda Accord

171,588 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Cars Inc.

416-510-3333

2018 Honda Accord

2018 Honda Accord

Sport, CVT, 1.5T, 19" WHEELS, LED, NAV, CARPLAY

2018 Honda Accord

Sport, CVT, 1.5T, 19" WHEELS, LED, NAV, CARPLAY

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

171,588KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9189238
  • Stock #: PC8766
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F35JA811585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC8766
  • Mileage 171,588 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 HONDA ACCORD SPORT | 1.5T | CVT | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | 19 ALUMINUM WHEELS | DUAL OUTLET EXHAUST | DECKLID SPOILER | LED HEADLIGHTS | LED FOG LIGHTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | SPORT PEDALS | LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL | 12-WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS | 8 TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | MULTI-ANGLE REARVIEW CAMERA | PUSH BUTTON START | ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE | ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION | HONDA SENSING | ONE OWNER







You cant build a legacy by staying put. So even after countless awards and trophies, Honda continues to push the limits of innovation. With new turbocharged 1.5-litre engine and a European-inspired fastback design, the 2018 Accord sets a new standard for sophistication and excitement.







This 2018 Honda Accord Sport is powered by a Turbocharged 1.5-litre 4-cylinder making 192 horsepower which is mated to a CVT transmission with Sport Mode.







This model features a Crystal Black Pearl exterior finish with a Black leather interior. The exterior features 19 Aluminum wheels, Dual Chrome Exhaust finishers, a Decklid Spoiler, LED Headlights, LED Fog Lights, LED Taillights, LED Daytime Running Lights and more. Inside, it features Sport Pedals, a Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob, 12-way Power Adjustable Seats with Lumbar Support, an 8 Touchscreen Display, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, a Rearview Camera and more.







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Emergency interior trunk release
Lane Keeping Assist
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Area Light
door pockets
Air filtration
Sunglasses holder
Phone
Radio: AM/FM
Apple CarPlay
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
Upholstery: Cloth
Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
engine hour meter
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Rear
3
2
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
digital odometer
low fuel level
PADDLE SHIFTER
auto on/off
USB
Radio data system
Braking Assist
12
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Touch screen display
4
Vehicle immobilizer
range
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Wheels: alloy
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Side curtain airbags: front
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Floor mats: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Total speakers: 8
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Fuel economy display: MPG
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Dash trim: alloy
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Shift knob trim: leather
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
One-touch windows: 2
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks
Antenna type: mast
Floor material: carpet
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Hill holder control
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Driver assistance app: roadside assistance
Assist handle: front
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Emergency locking retractors: front
Internet radio app: Pandora
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Rearview monitor: in dash
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Watts: 180
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27
Foot pedal trim: aluminum
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Front brake diameter: 12.3
Power windows: safety reverse
Laminated glass: acoustic
Headlights: LED
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Camera system: rear multi-view
Capless fuel filler system
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Front fog lights: LED
Pre-collision warning system: audible warning
Lane deviation sensors
Traffic sign recognition
Rear brake diameter: 11.1
Infotainment: HondaLink
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 17 mm
Impact absorbing seats: dual front
Window defogger: rear
Rear spoiler: decklid
Warnings and reminders: low battery
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 27 mm
Grille color: black chrome
Connected in-car apps: Google POIs
Wifi: connection only
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in.
Smart device app function: maintenance status
Pedestrian Detection
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic
Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering
Automatic emergency braking: front
iPod/iPhone
multi-function
auto delay off
visual warning
height
reclining
rear folding
maintenance due
wiper activated
auto high beam dimmer
Google search
auto-locking
front pedestrian
Smartphone integration: Android Auto
Steering ratio: 11.8
Axle ratio: 5.36

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

