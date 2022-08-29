$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Accord
Sport, CVT, 1.5T, 19" WHEELS, LED, NAV, CARPLAY
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 9189238
- Stock #: PC8766
- VIN: 1HGCV1F35JA811585
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC8766
- Mileage 171,588 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 HONDA ACCORD SPORT | 1.5T | CVT | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | 19 ALUMINUM WHEELS | DUAL OUTLET EXHAUST | DECKLID SPOILER | LED HEADLIGHTS | LED FOG LIGHTS | LED TAILLIGHTS | SPORT PEDALS | LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL | 12-WAY POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS | 8 TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY | APPLE CARPLAY | ANDROID AUTO | MULTI-ANGLE REARVIEW CAMERA | PUSH BUTTON START | ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE | ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION | HONDA SENSING | ONE OWNER
You cant build a legacy by staying put. So even after countless awards and trophies, Honda continues to push the limits of innovation. With new turbocharged 1.5-litre engine and a European-inspired fastback design, the 2018 Accord sets a new standard for sophistication and excitement.
This 2018 Honda Accord Sport is powered by a Turbocharged 1.5-litre 4-cylinder making 192 horsepower which is mated to a CVT transmission with Sport Mode.
This model features a Crystal Black Pearl exterior finish with a Black leather interior. The exterior features 19 Aluminum wheels, Dual Chrome Exhaust finishers, a Decklid Spoiler, LED Headlights, LED Fog Lights, LED Taillights, LED Daytime Running Lights and more. Inside, it features Sport Pedals, a Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel and Shift Knob, 12-way Power Adjustable Seats with Lumbar Support, an 8 Touchscreen Display, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, a Rearview Camera and more.
WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.
Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.
As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!
Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!
