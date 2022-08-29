2018 Honda Accord

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 1 , 5 8 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # PC8766

Mileage 171,588 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Emergency interior trunk release Lane Keeping Assist Interior Cruise Control Trip Odometer Adaptive Cruise Control Cargo Area Light door pockets Air filtration Sunglasses holder Media / Nav / Comm Phone Radio: AM/FM Apple CarPlay Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Seating Upholstery: Cloth Mechanical Battery Saver Push-Button Start Powertrain engine hour meter Exterior Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside Additional Features Rear 3 2 Panic Alarm Trunk release digital odometer low fuel level PADDLE SHIFTER auto on/off USB Radio data system Braking Assist 12 speed sensitive volume control Electronic brakeforce distribution Cornering brake control Touch screen display 4 Vehicle immobilizer range Rear Brake Type: Disc Multi-function display Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent ABS: 4-wheel Anti-theft system: alarm Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Steering wheel trim: leather Wheels: alloy Front air conditioning zones: dual Front air conditioning: automatic climate control Rear vents: second row Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Side curtain airbags: front Front brake type: ventilated disc Floor mat material: carpet Floor mats: front Power steering: variable/speed-proportional Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating Exhaust: dual tip Rear spoiler color: body-color Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat folding: split Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Rear suspension classification: independent Rear suspension type: multi-link Wireless data link: Bluetooth Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Total speakers: 8 Door handle color: body-color Front bumper color: body-color Mirror color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Fuel economy display: MPG Child seat anchors: LATCH system Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar Spare wheel type: steel Knee airbags: dual front Dash trim: alloy Power outlet(s): 12V front Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Shift knob trim: leather Center console: front console with armrest and storage One-touch windows: 2 Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks Antenna type: mast Floor material: carpet Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Front wipers: variable intermittent Hill holder control Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth Power windows: lockout button Taillights: LED Crumple zones: front Exhaust tip color: chrome Driver attention alert system Seatbelt warning sensor: front Driver assistance app: roadside assistance Assist handle: front Window trim: chrome Daytime running lights: LED Emergency locking retractors: front Internet radio app: Pandora Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Rearview monitor: in dash Power door locks: anti-lockout Watts: 180 Turns lock-to-lock: 2.27 Foot pedal trim: aluminum Electronic parking brake: auto off Front brake diameter: 12.3 Power windows: safety reverse Laminated glass: acoustic Headlights: LED Armrests: rear center with cupholders Camera system: rear multi-view Capless fuel filler system Electronic messaging assistance: with read function Front fog lights: LED Pre-collision warning system: audible warning Lane deviation sensors Traffic sign recognition Rear brake diameter: 11.1 Infotainment: HondaLink Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 17 mm Impact absorbing seats: dual front Window defogger: rear Rear spoiler: decklid Warnings and reminders: low battery Front stabilizer bar: diameter 27 mm Grille color: black chrome Connected in-car apps: Google POIs Wifi: connection only Infotainment screen size: 8 in. Instrument cluster screen size: 7 in. Smart device app function: maintenance status Pedestrian Detection Rearview mirror: manual day/night Adaptive stop and go cruise control: semi-automatic Autonomous lane guidance: lane centering Automatic emergency braking: front iPod/iPhone multi-function auto delay off visual warning height reclining rear folding maintenance due wiper activated auto high beam dimmer Google search auto-locking front pedestrian Smartphone integration: Android Auto Steering ratio: 11.8 Axle ratio: 5.36

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

