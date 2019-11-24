Menu
2018 Honda Civic

89,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Clutch

647-559-3297

Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

89,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10093785
  • Stock #: 19357
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F87JH016155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 89,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 11/24/2019 with an estimated $7284 of damage. On which a $7284 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

Remote Entry
Power Outlet

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Heated Power mirrors
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Pushbutton Start
6 Way Manual Driver Seat
Walk Away Door Locks
60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seatback
Lane Departure Warning System
4 Way Manual Front Seat

