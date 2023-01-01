Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

30,840 KM

Details Description Features

$46,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Type R w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

Type R w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Backup Cam, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
30,840KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10272552
  • Stock #: 20517
  • VIN: SHHFK8G31JU301123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 30,840 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
12 Speakers

Interior

Navigation
Rear Window Defroster
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Proximity Key

Mechanical

Push Button Start
Hill start assist

Seating

60/40 rear split seat

Additional Features

USB port
Vehicle Stability Assist
Collision Mitigation System
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Drive Mode Select
Power Heated Mirror
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Adaptive Damper System
12v Power Port
Agile Handling Assist
Straight Drive Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2023 Hyundai Elantra...
 13,249 KM
$40,590 + tax & lic
2022 Subaru Outback ...
 13,809 KM
$39,990 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla ...
 16,337 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory