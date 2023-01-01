Menu
2018 Honda Civic

18,455 KM

Details Description Features

$26,590

+ tax & licensing
$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan SE w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,590

+ taxes & licensing

18,455KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10383426
  • Stock #: 21317
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F66JH034242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21317
  • Mileage 18,455 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter
Remote Entry
Power Outlet

Safety

Rearview Camera
Forward collision warning system

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Heated Power mirrors
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Pushbutton Start
6 Way Manual Driver Seat
Walk Away Door Locks
60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seatback
Lane Departure Warning System
4 Way Manual Front Seat

