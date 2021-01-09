Menu
2018 Honda Civic

154,202 KM

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport w/ Adaptive Cruise, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Remote Start

2018 Honda Civic

Hatchback Sport w/ Adaptive Cruise, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Remote Start

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

154,202KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10421484
  • Stock #: 21576
  • VIN: SHHFK7H49JU300724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 154,202 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 09/01/2021 with an estimated $1158.97 of damage. On which a $1159 claim was made. Was involved in an accident on 03/09/2023 with an estimated $4451.35 of damage. On which a $8068 claim was made. 2019 Feb 5 - Glass Record - $1,393.00

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Remote Starter
Automatic on/off headlights

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

USB port
Steering wheel audio & cruise controls
Proximity key entry system
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Power Locks & Windows
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Low Speed Follow
Power Moonroof w/Tilt
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/Dynamic Guidelines
HandsFreeLink Bluetooth System
Projector Beam Head Lights

