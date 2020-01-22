Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990 + taxes & licensing
9 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10482771

10482771 Stock #: 22034

22034 VIN: 2HGFC2F54JH034991

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Remote Entry Power Outlet Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Heated Power mirrors 6 Way Manual Driver Seat 60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seatback 4 Way Manual Front Seat

