Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Honda Civic

96,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay, Backup Cam, Heated Seats

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 10482771
  2. 10482771
  3. 10482771
  4. 10482771
  5. 10482771
  6. 10482771
  7. 10482771
  8. 10482771
  9. 10482771
  10. 10482771
  11. 10482771
  12. 10482771
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
96,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10482771
  • Stock #: 22034
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F54JH034991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Was involved in an accident on 01/22/2020 with an estimated $4599.02 of damage. On which a $4603 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Remote Entry
Power Outlet

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Heated Power mirrors
6 Way Manual Driver Seat
60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seatback
4 Way Manual Front Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2021 Hyundai Elantra...
 33,000 KM
$27,590 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Forte EX w/...
 22,443 KM
$28,490 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Venue T...
 57,211 KM
$24,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory