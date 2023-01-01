Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 1 , 0 4 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10493148

10493148 Stock #: 22082

22082 VIN: 2HGFC2F51JH018733

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 121,044 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Cruise Control Automatic climate control HEATED FRONT SEATS Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Android Auto Apple CarPlay Convenience Remote Entry Power Outlet Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Heated Power mirrors 6 Way Manual Driver Seat 60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seatback 4 Way Manual Front Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.