Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HP87 as of 12/18/2023. Was involved in an accident on 12/20/2022 with an estimated $7385.35 of damage. On which a $6671 claim was made.

2018 Honda Civic

54,396 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
54,396KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F59JH035117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,396 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HP87 as of 12/18/2023. Was involved in an accident on 12/20/2022 with an estimated $7385.35 of damage. On which a $6671 claim was made.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Remote Entry
Power Outlet

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Heated Power mirrors
6 Way Manual Driver Seat
60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seatback
4 Way Manual Front Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range w/ Autopilot, Wireless Charging, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range w/ Autopilot, Wireless Charging, Nav 8,374 KM $41,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2017 Honda Civic Hatchback LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 129,000 KM $19,490 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra Luxury w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C 10,733 KM $30,490 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic