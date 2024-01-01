$20,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan EX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Cam
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,000KM
VIN 2HGFC2F84JH015500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 91,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / 1 OWNER / Heated Power Mirrors, Power Outlet, Power Windows and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2018 Honda Civic Sedan include:
Heated Power Mirrors
Power Outlet
Power Windows
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Power Locks
Push Button Start
Remote Entry
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 32561
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
Remote Engine Starter
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision warning system
Collision Mitigation Braking System
Additional Features
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Heated Power mirrors
Honda LaneWatch blind spot display
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Walk Away Door Locks
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
2018 Honda Civic