<p>SPECIAL FINANCE OFFER ***$14,990***</p><p>{ CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED }</p><p>**THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE & SERVICED AT NO EXTRA COST**</p><p>**$0 DOWN...PRIME RATE FINANCING APPROVALS**o.a.c.</p><p>WE CAN FINANCE INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, NEW IMMIGRANTS, WORK PERMITS, #9 SIN, AND PR RESIDENTS!</p><p>#BEST DEAL IN TOWN! WHY PAY MORE ANYWHERE ELSE?</p><p>This 2018 Honda Civic SE is more than just a carits your new favorite adventure buddy! With its sleek black exterior, youll be turning heads without even trying. Whether youre commuting to work or taking a spontaneous road trip, this Civic is ready to roll. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX VERIFIED!</p><p>FINISHED IN CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL ON BLACK! LOADED WITH TONS OF CONVENIENCE FEATURES! 2.0L I-4CYL GAS SAVER! AUTOMATIC! HEATED SEATS! BACK UP CAMERA! NAVIGATION AND MAPS VIA SMART PHONE INTEGRATION ANDROID AUTO & APPLE CARPLAY! BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE PHONE! HONDA SENSE! LANE DEPARTURE WARNING! PUSH BUTTON START! ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL! SPORT WHEELS AND SO MUCH MORE!</p><p>This Civic is in great shape and ready for its next chapter. If youre looking for a reliable, stylish ride thats as fun as you are, this is it. Dont miss outlets get you behind the wheel today!</p><p>TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR VOLUME BASED PRICING TO ENSURE YOU ARE GETTING **THE BEST DEAL IN TOWN**!!! THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY CERTIFICATE AT NO EXTRA COST! FINANCING AVAILABLE! EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!</p><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES PROUDLY SERVING THE CUSTOMERS FOR OVER 25 YEARS! NOW WITH 2 LOCATIONS TO SERVE YOU BETTER. COME IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!<br>FOR ALL FAMILY LUXURY VEHICLES..SUVS..AND SEDANS PLEASE VISIT....</p><p>COLISEUM AUTO SALES ON WESTON<br>301 WESTON ROAD<br>TORONTO, ON M6N 3P1<br>4 1 6 - 7 6 6 - 2 2 7 7</p>

2018 Honda Civic

132,308 KM

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

Sedan SE-AUTOMATIC-HONDA SENSE-HEATED SEAT-CARPLAY

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan SE-AUTOMATIC-HONDA SENSE-HEATED SEAT-CARPLAY

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1

416-766-2277

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
132,308KM
VIN 2HGFC2F67JH034041

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # W24-188
  • Mileage 132,308 KM

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

Coliseum Auto Sales on Weston

301 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON M6N 3P1
