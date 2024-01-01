Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Clean Carfax / One Owner / Local Ontario car, Factory Extended Warranty Comprehensive until 2025 or 130000km, Dealer serviced, Alloy wheels, Carplay, back up Camera, heated seats, and so much more. $20888 + hst & lic.</p><p> </p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box;>**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**</span></p><p><span style=box-sizing: border-box;> </span></p><p> </p>

2018 Honda Civic

59,936 KM

Details Description Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda Civic

SE CVT

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Honda Civic

SE CVT

Location

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5

416-841-7058

  1. 1724261074
  2. 1724261083
  3. 1724261089
  4. 1724261096
  5. 1724261100
  6. 1724261106
  7. 1724261111
  8. 1724261115
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,936KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F66JH020308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,936 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax / One Owner / Local Ontario car, Factory Extended Warranty Comprehensive until 2025 or 130000km, Dealer serviced, Alloy wheels, Carplay, back up Camera, heated seats, and so much more. $20888 + hst & lic.

 

**Select Auto has financing options for good credit, no credit or poor credit. No Credit = NO PROBLEM!! Drop by our Etobicoke Dealership & get your approval arranged we have a car for you!! Prefer a particular vehicle not in our inventory? We will source that perfect car, truck or SUV, family owned & operated for 25 + years with in-house service facilities. Follow our Instagram & like us on Facebook we want to hear from you call or txt (416) 841-7058 today**

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Used 2018 Honda Civic SE CVT for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Honda Civic SE CVT 59,936 KM $20,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW X3 AWD 4dr xDrive28i for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 BMW X3 AWD 4dr xDrive28i 174,013 KM $12,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Cadillac SRX AWD 4DR LUXURY for sale in Toronto, ON
2016 Cadillac SRX AWD 4DR LUXURY 165,512 KM $13,777 + tax & lic

Email Select Auto Centre Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Select Auto Centre Ltd.

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

6 Namco Rd., Toronto, ON M9W 1M5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-841-XXXX

(click to show)

416-841-7058

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Select Auto Centre Ltd.

416-841-7058

Contact Seller
2018 Honda Civic